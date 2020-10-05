NCB officer who interrogates Deepika Padukone in drugs case infected with Coronavirus

Drugs Case: An official of the Narcotics Control Bureau team investigating the drugs connection in Bollywood has been found infected with the Coronavirus. Please tell that these are the same officers who interrogated Deepika Padukone. Explain that the Narcotics Control Bureau is investigating the drugs angle in the case of Sushant Singh Rajput’s death. Apart from this, now he is also looking for Bollywood and drugs links. According to the report of Hindustan Times, NCB Deputy Director KPS Malhotra’s Kovid test has come positive. KPS Malhotra was part of the team that interrogated Deepika a few days ago. Also Read – Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Shiv Sena’s reaction on AIIMS report, Sanjay Raut said this …

Along with Deepika, Sara Ali Khan and Shraddha Kapoor were also questioned by the NCB in a drug investigation related to the death case of Sushant Singh Rajput.

An NCB official has also confirmed that many Bollywood celebrities are on their radar and they are collecting evidence in the case. According to Midde's report, an NCB official said that 'many celebrities are on our radar. We are monitoring some of their phones. '

Let me tell you that two days ago, the panel of doctors of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) submitted to the CBI that in their report, Sushant Singh Rajput was not killed, but it was a case of suicide. This AIIMS report has debunked the theory of the actor’s family and his lawyers claiming that he was poisoned and strangled.