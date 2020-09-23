NCB recording filmmaker Madhu Mantena’s statement

Mumbai: The Drug Control Bureau (NCB) is recording the statement of Bollywood filmmaker Madhu Mantena on Wednesday in connection with the alleged drug nexus. Filmmaker Madhu Mantena reached the guest house of the Drug Control Bureau (NCB) on Wednesday to record his statement in the case of bollywood drug connection. The NCB is investigating this matter. Also Read – Hearing on Riya Chakraborty’s bail postponed till tomorrow, Bombay High Court discharged due to heavy rains

An official said that the NCB had summoned Mantena for questioning. The official said that filmmaker Madhu Mantena Suubah reached the guest house of NCB in South Mumbai at around 11:30.

#SushantSinghRajput Death case: Film producer Madhu Mantena arrives at Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) office in Mumbai. He has been summoned by NCB to join the investigation in the case. pic.twitter.com/bvwIX3cTPS – ANI (@ANI) September 23, 2020

Explain that filmmaker Madhu Mantena was the co-producer of the 2016 Bollywood film ‘Udta Punjab’. The problem of drug addiction was raised through that film. The officer said that Mantena’s name came to light during the interrogation of actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s talent manager Jaya Saha. NCB has been questioning Saha for two days. He has also been called on Wednesday.

During the NCB investigation on the narcotics aspect in the case of Rajput's death, many Bollywood people have been surrounded in this case. The NCB also summoned Karisma Prakash, manager of actress Deepika Padukone and Dhruv Chittagopekar, CEO of Cowan Talent Management Agency, on Tuesday, but Prakash could not appear before the agency due to poor health.

NCB officials had said on Tuesday that they can summon Padukone as and when required. Sources said that the conversations on WhatsApp regarding the alleged narcotics are under the agency’s investigation.