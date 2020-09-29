NCB said in court- Riya and Shauvik are members of active drug group

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has opposed the bail petitions filed in the Bombay High Court by actress Riya Chakraborty and her brother Shouvik Chakraborty, arrested in a narcotics case related to the death of actor Sushant Singh. Also Read – Drugs Case: Saif Ali Khan, angry with Sara’s antics, rebukes EX Wife Amrita Singh!

The NCB said in an affidavit submitted in court on Monday that Riya and Shauvik are 'members of an active group of narcotics associated with celebrities and drug suppliers'.

The NCB said that both promoted the sale and sale of narcotics.

The affidavit states that that is why the agency has registered a case against him under Strict Section 27A of Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS).

During the last hearing, Riya and her brother opposed the imposition of the above clause in this case. His lawyer Satish Manashinde had argued last week that this section could not be imposed in the case as Riya seldom purchased drugs, which were consumed by her boyfriend late actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

Manshinde had said that so far only 59 grams of drugs have been recovered by the NCB in this case. This quantity is not enough to believe that the drug trade was going on.

The High Court will hear the bail petitions of Riya, her brother Shouvik and co-accused Samuel Miranda, Abdul Parihar and Deepesh Sawant on Tuesday.