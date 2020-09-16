NCB sent Shruti Modi back amid interrogation, investigating officer turned out to be Corona positive

Mumbai: The Narcotics Control Bureau on Wednesday sent back Shruti Modi, former manager of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, after a few hours of questioning. Actually, this was done hours after one of the team officials was found to be Covid-19 positive after appearing before the Narcotics Control Bureau. Explain that NCB had summoned Shruti Modi and talent manager Jaya Shah a day before on Tuesday and asked them to join the inquiry. Also Read – Viral Video: 3-year-old was playing outside the house, the car owner gave the car …

The Narcotics Control Bureau on Tuesday sent summons to former manager Sushant Singh Rajput's former manager Shruti Modi and talent manager Jaya Saha to join the investigation on Wednesday.

Earlier, Shruti Modi and Jaya Saha had recorded their statement before the CBI which is investigating the Sushant death case separately. Both were also questioned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and Mumbai Police in the Sunset death case. An official said that during the ED's interrogation, some chats of Riya and Jaya Saha were revealed.

Let us tell you that 34 years Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead on June 14 in his flat in Bandra, a suburb of Mumbai. The NCB is investigating Sushant’s death with a narcotic angle.

The official said that to get a clear picture on some aspects of the case, NCB has summoned Shruti Modi and Jaya Saha to join the investigation. He said that both were asked to appear before the NCB team investigating the drug case on Wednesday.

Significantly, till now NCB has arrested 18 people including Sushant’s live-in partner Riya Chakraborty and his brother Shouvik Chakraborty in the case.