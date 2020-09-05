NCB Shouvik will face Riya Chakraborty, said – many drug networks will have to be disclosed

Mumbai: Riya Chakraborty will now be confronted by her brother Shouvik Chakraborty with Riya Chakraborty and Deepesh Sawant in a drug connection that surfaced during the investigation into the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput. This was stated by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) while seeking custody of Riya Chakraborty’s brother Shouvik and Samuel Miranda from the court. The agency said that many networks involved in the sale and purchase of drugs will have to be disclosed. Also read – SSR death case: NCB looking for ‘big fish’ in drug case, these accused can open new secrets

The NCB filed a remand petition pointing to the possible arrest of Riya Chakraborty. In this, the NCB demanded for five days custody of Shovik for questioning and said that Riya and another person Deepesh Sawant will have to face interrogation. Also Read – Links of events kept connecting CBI team at Sushant Singh Rajput’s flat

The NCB told a Mumbai court that Shauvik Chakraborty, arrested in connection with the investigation into the narcotics case involving the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, had drug dealing with several others and his accused were in contact with Abdel Basit Parihar. The agency told the court that it is necessary to confront Shouvik with Dipesh Sawant, who was in the staff of Rajput and the main accused Riya Chakraborty in the death of the actor. Also Read – SSR Death Case: Riya’s brothers Shouvik Chakraborty and Samuel Miranda sent to NCB custody till 9 September

Shouvik and Miranda were arrested on Friday under various sections of the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act after 10 hours of questioning. The court on Saturday sent Samuel Miranda, the house manager of actress Rhea Chakraborty’s brother Shouvik Chakraborty and Sushant Singh Rajput, till September 9 in the custody of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB).

The NCB told the court that other cases had come to the fore, where Parihar had contact with Shouvik and Miranda. NCB has already arrested Parihar in connection with arranging narcotics.

The NCB said that Parihar told about his contacts with Shouvik. The investigating agency said that Shouvik had given several names with whom he was dealing with drugs. The court was told that custody of Shouvik is also necessary because NCB will have to face him along with other arrested accused.

The agency said that many networks involved in the sale and purchase of drugs will have to be disclosed. NCB said, “It is necessary to confront Shouvik with Rajput’s personal staff members Dipesh Sawant and Riya Chakraborty as they have special roles in criminal conspiracy, abetment and multiple attempts to commit crimes.”

The agency will also investigate the way of money transactions for all the earlier drug purchases of the accused. Earlier in the day, apart from Shauvik and Miranda, another accused Kaizan Ibrahim was also produced in the court.

The court sent Kaizan to judicial custody. The investigating agency did not demand his remand. Besides Shouvik and Miranda, the NCB has also arrested Zaid Vilatra (21) and Abdel Basit Parihar (23). He is currently in the custody of the investigating agency.

The NCB is investigating the case of Rajput’s death under the criminal sections of the NDPS Act from a narcotic angle. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) shared a report with him in the case.