NCB workforce will shuttle from Delhi to Mumbai the following day for investigation towards Sameer Wankhede, supply

Sameer Wankhede, Mumbai, Aryan Khan drug case: A departmental workforce will shuttle from Delhi to Mumbai the following day, ordering an inquiry right into a grievance by way of NCB’s Mumbai regional unit director Sameer Wankhede and a few officers difficult Rs 25 crore in reference to the arrest of Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan in a drug case. In step with data gained from resources, a five-member workforce of NCB will shuttle from Delhi to Mumbai the following day to analyze the allegations of corruption leveled by way of Prabhakar Mobile, a witness within the drug case. This workforce comprises 4 different officers together with DDG Dnyaneshwar Singh of NCB.Additionally Learn – First bail in Medication Case, two accused arrested in conjunction with Aryan Khan were given bail from NDPS courtroom

A five-member workforce of NCB will move from Delhi to Mumbai the following day to probe the allegations of corruption made by way of Prabhakar Sail, who’s a witness within the drugs-on-cruise topic of Mumbai. The workforce will include DDG NCB Gyaneshwar Singh in conjunction with 4 different NCB officials: Resources – ANI (@ANI) October 26, 2021

Additionally Learn – Chacha Ki Masti: Uncle mentioned one thing like this on Aryan Khan, if he listens then he’ll snigger all night time lengthy. Watch this humorous video

NCB is not going to take any motion on forwarded letter of Nawab Malik

In step with the newest data, the NCB has mentioned, as in line with the ideas of the Central Vigilance Fee, no motion will probably be initiated at the nameless letter (containing allegations towards NCB Mumbai Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede) which used to be despatched by way of Maharashtra Minister and NCP chief Nawab. Forwarded by way of Malik to the Director Common of NCB. Additionally Learn – Aryan Khan Medication Case: Aryan Khan continues to be now not relieved, Bombay Prime Court docket will pay attention on bail once more on Wednesday

No motion will probably be initiated at the nameless letter (containing allegations towards NCB Mumbai Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede) forwarded by way of Maharashtra Minister & NCP chief Nawab Malik to Director Common of NCB as in line with tips of Central Vigilance Fee, NCB says – ANI (@ANI) October 26, 2021

Sameer Wankhede at NCB Headquarters in Delhi for 2 hours these days

NCB’s Mumbai regional unit director Sameer Wankhede reached the company’s headquarters in Delhi on Tuesday and spent round two hours right here. Aryan Khan, son of actor Shah Rukh Khan, is main the probe into the Wankhede drug case. Wankhede entered the company’s headquarters at RK Puram during the again gate and is thought to have met senior officers. On the other hand, it might now not be showed whether or not Wankhede additionally met NCB Director Common (DG) SN Pradhan or now not. On the other hand, resources indicated that high officers of the Federal Anti-Narcotics Company held a evaluate assembly of quite a lot of regional places of work within the nation on Tuesday.

Two accused were given bail from NDPS courtroom

The particular NDPS courtroom right here on Tuesday granted bail to 2 accused arrested within the drug seizure case. Aryan Khan, son of Bollywood superstar Shahrukh Khan, may be an accused in the similar case, whose bail plea will probably be heard within the Mumbai Prime Court docket the following day. Manish Rajgadhia and Avin Sahu are the primary accused to get bail on this well-known drug case. The NCB claimed that each the accused have been provide as ‘visitors’ on the spot within the offshore space of ​​Mumbai from the place the narcotics have been seized on October 2. On this case, NCB has arrested 20 other people together with Aryan Khan. Previous, the particular NDPS (Narcotic Medication and Psychotropic Elements) courtroom had rejected the bail programs of Aryan Khan and the 2 accused. Now the Bombay Prime Court docket is listening to his utility.

Dnyaneshwar Singh is main the investigation workforce towards Wankhede

NCB Deputy Director Common (DDG) for North Zone, Dnyaneshwar Singh informed media individuals in entrance of the NCB place of job, “I’ve now not referred to as somebody for my investigation. Singh is heading the departmental vigilance inquiry into the allegations of restoration within the drug seizure case. IPS officer Singh mentioned, I will be able to name him (Wankhede) when wanted. He additionally clarified that he’s now not going to Mumbai on Tuesday.

Vigilance inquiry has been ordered at the declare of witness difficult Rs 25 crore

Wankhede has reached Delhi at a time when the NCB has ordered a vigilance inquiry at the declare of a witness difficult Rs 25 crore by way of NCB’s Mumbai regional unit director Sameer Wankhede and a few officers to unencumber Aryan Khan, an accused within the drug seizure case. had been given.

Sameer Wankhede had alleged that some other people wish to implicate him

Sameer Wankhede informed newshounds outdoor the Indira Gandhi Global Airport that he has now not been summoned by way of the company, however he has come right here for some paintings and has performed an even investigation within the drug case. Wankhede had on Sunday written to Mumbai Police Commissioner Hemant Nagrale in the hunt for coverage alleging that some unidentified individuals would possibly plan imaginable criminal motion towards him. He had alleged that they sought after to implicate him. Wankhede may just now not get any reduction on Monday in reference to a sworn statement on sensational restoration declare made by way of unbiased witness Prabhakar Sail. A distinct courtroom has mentioned that it can’t factor an order restraining courts from taking cognizance of paperwork. (enter language-ani)