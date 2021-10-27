NCB’s Vigilance Investigation Group interrogated Sameer Wankhede for 4 hours and stated…

we recorded remark of Sameer Wankhede for approximately 4 hours, NCB Deputy DG : The vigilance staff of NCB got here from Delhi to research allegations of call for of 25 crores in trade for the discharge of Aryan Khan, son of Bollywood actor Shahrukh Khan in a drug case in Mumbai. Lately on Wednesday, the Deputy Director of his division in Mumbai, Sameer Wankhede has been wondered for 4 hours. NCB Deputy DG Dnyaneshwar Singh in Mumbai stated on Wednesday night that lately we recorded the remark of Sameer Wankhede (NCB officer investigating the medicine case) for approximately 4 hours. He put many details in entrance of the staff. If wanted, extra proof and paperwork will likely be sought from him.Additionally Learn – Sameer Wankhede gave this remark after recording the remark in entrance of the investigation staff in NCB place of work

NCB Deputy DG Dnyaneshwar Singh, who's heading the vigilance investigation staff from Delhi to Mumbai, stated, "The 5-member NCB investigation staff lately began the investigation into the allegations leveled by means of Prabhakar Cellular thru a testimony. We asked the South West Zone place of work to factor notices to key witnesses KV Gosavi and SAIL, however they may no longer be contacted.

NCB Deputy DG Dnyaneshwar Singh stated, during the media, I request them (KV Gosavi and Prabhakar Cellular who're witnesses within the drug case) to enroll in the investigation and provides proof sooner than the Particular Investigation Group. The Particular Investigation Group is tenting within the CRPF mess in Bandra, Mumbai.

Dnyaneshwar Singh, Head of Vigilance Group and DDG of NCB stated, Samir Wankhede used to be wondered lately. He submitted the paperwork associated with the case that have been demanded. If wanted, he’s going to be additional interrogated. He’ll proceed to be the investigating officer within the medication case until enough knowledge is gained in opposition to him.

Allow us to tell that in the middle of the investigation of the drug case associated with Aryan Khan, son of Bollywood actor Shahrukh Khan, the NCB Narcotics Regulate Bureau, Mumbai’s zonal director Sameer Wankhede, got here underneath the scanner from Delhi to Mumbai on Wednesday. (NCB) has recorded the remark sooner than a 5-member vigilance staff.