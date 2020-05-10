NCIS: 10 Interesting Behind-The-Scenes Facts About The Series

Donald P. Bellisario Was Pictured On The NCIS Most Needed Wall

For the eagle-eyed viewers who take note of the Most Needed Wall prominently seen all through NCIS, you will discover some gratifying easter eggs. As an example, when Osama Bin Laden was killed by Navy SEALS in 2011, the previous head of al-Qaeda’s headshot was crossed off in pink tape. Moreover, for those who look out carefully, you will discover that one of many photos on the wall seems to be slightly … acquainted. Because it has been famous, the showrunner’s mug is amusingly one of many framed photographs on the wall. In fact, it ought to be famous that that is only a cheeky gag and never accomplished in malice by the forged and crew (even regardless of Mark Harmon’s emotions in the direction of him), although it seems that the photograph has been taken off the wall in recent times after the producer was fired.