NCIS: 13 Actors You Probably Forgot Were On The CBS Series

Jaleel White (Martin Thomas)

Not like the opposite names on this listing, Jaleel White did not discover his fame after his look on NCIS. Moderately, White was already a well-established actor and voice actor by the point he stepped on the set of NCIS. He was most well-known for taking part in Steve Urkel in Household Issues, and his voice was immediately recognizable to many followers of Sonic the Hedgehog. However when he appeared in “A Determined Man” within the position of Martin Thomas, viewers had been forgiven in the event that they did not acknowledge the performer. It is an understated and nuanced efficiency, which is perhaps completely different than what individuals is perhaps used to seeing from White as an actor. However, this brief-but-strong position on NCIS gave the TV actor one other likelihood to showcase his dynamic, missed vary.