‘NCIS’ Arrests Key Demo’s Consideration, Leading Tuesday Primetime Numbers

Even after 17 years on air, Particular Agent Leroy Jethro Gibbs continues to arrest the eye of “NCIS” followers. The beloved CBS action-packed police procedural starring Mark Harmon attracts spectacular numbers for the Large 4 tv community.

The drama’s winter return at 8 p.m. was the highest program on Tuesday night time in Nielsen+Dwell Similar Day stats, acquiring a 0.8 ranking in the important thing, adults ages 18-49 demographic and 9.34 million viewers, a leap of 12.36% within the demo and 9.51% in viewership in comparison with the final episode, which dropped in December. At 9 p.m., a particular episode of “NCIS” attracted 8.4 million viewers and got here in second general in the important thing demographic, scoring a 0.7.

CBS additionally took third place in each the important thing demo and whole viewers with a brand new episode of “FBI: Most Wished,” which, like “NCIS,” was on vacation hiatus. The “FBI” spinoff garnered a 0.5 ranking in the important thing demo and 5.7 million viewers.

Elsewhere on tv on Tuesday night, a brand new episode of Fox’s “The Resident” at 8 p.m. acquired a 0.5 ranking and three.26 million viewers, whereas ABC’s particular screening of the enchanting live-action “Cinderella” with Lily James, Cate Blanchett and Helena Bonham-Carter additionally drew a 0.5 ranking (and three.11 million viewers). That very same hour, a brand new episode of NBC’s “Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist” drew a 0.4 in 18-49 and a couple of.4 million viewers— a considerable improve in comparison with final season’s 2.0 million viewer common— and The CW’s “Two Sentence Horror Tales” got here on the backside of the timeslot with a 0.1 and 0.65 million viewers. At 8:30 p.m., The CW dropped one other new episode of the horror fiction anthology sequence (0.1, 0.46).

At 9 p.m., a brand new episode of the second season of “Prodigal Son,” which premiered final week on Fox, drew a 0.5 ranking in the important thing demographic and a couple of.34 million viewers. Additionally on at 9 p.m. was an encore of NBC’s “This Is Us,” which drew a 0.3 within the 18-49 demographic and 1.9 million viewers. The CW got here final within the timeslot once more with a brand new episode airing of “Trickster” (0.1, 0.40), however the Canadian supernatural teen drama did appeal to 11.11% extra viewers in the important thing demo in comparison with final week.

From 10-11 p.m. on NBC, a brand new episode of Canadian medical sequence “Nurses” drew a 0.2 in the important thing demo and 1.8 million viewers.

Over on the Spanish language giants, Univision dropped new episodes of Mexican telenovelas “Vencer el desamor” at 8 p.m. (0.5, 1.7), and “Imperio de Mentiras” at 9 p.m. (0.4, 1.3). At 10 p.m., Univision ran a brand new episode of Brazilian telenovela “A Dona do Pedaço (Dulce Ambición),” which drew a 0.3 in the important thing demo and 1.3 million viewers. All through the night, Telemundo premiered new episodes of the sport present “El Domo del Dinero” (0.3, 0.94) at 8 p.m., Turkish cleaning soap opera “Todo Por Mi Hija” (0.4, 1.5) at 9 p.m., and Telemundo World Studios-produced telenovela “Falsa Identidad” (0.3, 0.9) at 10 p.m.

Moreover, ABC ran reruns of its sitcoms “Name Your Mom” at 10 p.m. (0.3, 1.9) and “The Conners” at 10:30 p.m. (0.3, 1.53).

General, CBS received Tuesday’s primetime nightly averages with a 0.7 ranking and about 7.8 million viewers. Fox was second within the demo with a 0.5 and a couple of.8 million viewers. Univision and ABC had been tied for third within the demo with a 0.4 however, ABC garnered a median of two.64 million viewers whereas Univision acquired 1.4 million. NBC and Telemundo additionally tied for fourth, with a 0.3 ranking every, however NBC led in viewers (2 versus 1.1 million). The CW got here in final with a 0.1 ranking and 476,000 viewers.