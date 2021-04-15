‘NCIS,’ ‘Bull,’ ‘SWAT,’ ‘Blue Bloods,’ ‘Magnum P.I.’ Renewed at CBS

“NCIS,” “Bull,” “SWAT,” “Blue Bloods” and “Magnum P.I.” have all been renewed at CBS.

The community made the announcement on Thursday on Twitter. That may imply a Season 19 for “NCIS,” Season 6 for “Bull,” Season 5 for “SWAT,” Season 12 for “Blue Bloods” and Season 4 for “Magnum P.I.” All 4 exhibits are produced by CBS Studios, with “SWAT” being a co-production with Sony Photos Tv.

“NCIS” stars Mark Harmon, Sean Murray, Emily Wickersham, Wilmer Valderrama, Maria Bello, Brian Dietzen, and Diona Reasonover. Donald P. Bellisario created the collection and government produces together with Harmon, Frank Cardea, Steven D. Binder, Chas. Floyd Johnson, Mark Horowitz and Scott Williams. Harmon is anticipated to return to the present after earlier reviews indicated he was contemplating exiting the long-running drama. CBS can also be at present engaged on an “NCIS” spinoff set in Hawaii.

“Bull” stars “NCIS” alum Michael Weatherly in addition to Freddy Rodriguez, Yara Martinez, Geneva Carr, Jaime Lee Kirchner, Christopher Jackson and MacKenzie Meehan. Paul Attanasio and Dr. Phil McGraw created the present, with each government producing alongside Glenn Gordon Caron, Jay McGraw, Eric Stoltz and Kati Johnston.

“Blue Bloods” was created by Robin Inexperienced and Mitchell Burgess. It stars Tom Selleck, Donnie Wahlberg, Bridget Moynahan, Will Estes, Len Cariou, Marisa Ramirez and Vanessa Ray. Kevin Wade, Ian Biederman, Brian Burns, Siobhan Byrne-O’Connor and Dan Actually function government producers.

“Magnum P.I.” is a reboot of the Nineteen Eighties collection of the identical title through which Selleck starred. Jay Hernandez leads the rebooted model, with Perdita Weeks, Zachary Knighton, Stephen Hill, Tim Kang and Amy Hill additionally starring. The reboot was developed by Eric Guggenheim and Peter Lenkov. Guggenheim, Barbie Kligman, John Davis, Justin Lin and John Fox are government producers.

“SWAT” can also be a reboot, with the brand new model hailing from Shawn Ryan and Aaron Rahsaan Thomas. Shemar Moore leads the present alongside Alex Russell, Jay Harrington, Lina Esco, Kenny Johnson, David Lim and Patrick St. Esprit. Rahsaan Thomas and Ryan government produce with Lin, Neal Moritz, Marney Hochman, Pavun Shetty, Allison Cross, Billy Gierhart, Andy Dettman and Paul Bernard.

CBS beforehand renewed the exhibits “Bob Hearts Abishola,” “The Equalizer,” “FBI,” “FBI: Most Needed,” “The Neighborhood” and “Survivor.” “Powerful as Nails” nabbed a two-seasons renewal, and “Younger Sheldon” scored three extra seasons. In the meantime, “Mother,” “NCIS: New Orleans” and the reboot of “MacGyver” are all coming to an finish.