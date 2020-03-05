NCIS’ Gibbs: The Only 6 Things You Need To Know About The Character

He Treats His Workforce Like Household

If there’s one factor to learn about Gibbs on NCIS above all else, it is that he’ll at all times go to bat for his staff. That would imply something from serving to them get again on their ft after a debilitating harm, to actually overlaying for them if he suspects they might have dedicated a serious crime. Once more, he is a man who murdered a person in chilly blood, it isn’t like he is one to evaluate the worst of what in any other case good folks do.