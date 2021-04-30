‘NCIS: Hawaii’ Casts Vanessa Lachey, Yasmine Al-Bustami, Jason Antoon

“NCIS: Hawai’i” has found its series lead in Vanessa Lachey, while also adding both Yasmine Al-Bustami and Jason Antoon to the cast.

Lachey will star as Jane Tennant, the first woman SAC of NCIS: Hawai’i. She’s described as being as diplomatic as she is hard-charging. A woman in a male-dominated profession, she’s thrived in a system that’s pushed back every step of the way through equal parts confidence and strategy. But Tennant is more than just a job and a title. She’s a mother raising her kids mostly on her own. Like any parent who loves their career and their family – she’s a master juggler – balancing the duty to both her children and her country.

Lachey’s recent TV credits include “Call Me Kat” and “BH90210” at Fox, as well as shows like “30 Rock,” “How I Met Your Mother,” “Truth Be Told” and “Dads.” She previously appeared on CBS’ reboot of “Hawaii Five-0” as well. She is repped by UTA, Mosaic and Morris Yorn.

Al-Bustami will play Lucy. Confident in the way that reflects a lifetime of achievement and youthful enthusiasm, Lucy is the junior member of Tennant’s NCIS team. She is eager to be the first one to find that key piece of evidence, create a workaround in the bureaucracy, or tackle a suspect down a flight of stairs.

Al-Bustami recently appeared in the independent series “The Chosen” as well as the CBS reboot of “SWAT.” She also recurred on the CW series “The Originals.” She is repped by Stride Management, TalentWorks and attorney Mark Temple.

Antoon will play Ernie, NCIS’ Cyber Intelligence Specialist. Ernie is a polyglot with a keen mind for technology, history, literature and all things Hawaiian. He’s an essential component of the team, who can trace an anonymous ip address or profile a suspect using only their social media footprint. Ernie doesn’t have family on the island so he’s invited himself to join his Team’s families.

Antoon most recently starred in the TNT series “Claws.” His other TV credits include “Modern Family,” “Fresh Off the Boat,” and “Sex and the City,” while his feature credits include “Minority Report” opposite Tom Cruise as well as “Two Weeks Notice” and “Music & Lyrics” with Hugh Grant. He is repped by Viking Entertainment and BRS/GAGE

“NCIS: Hawai’i” was ordered to series last week as “NCIS: Los Angeles” was renewed. “NCIS” has also been renewed, while “NCIS: New Orleans” is ending with its current season.

Matt Bosack, Jan Nash, and Chris Silber are co-writing and executive producing, with Larry Teng attached to direct and executive produce.