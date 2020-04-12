NCIS: Los Angeles May Not Get Rid Of That Key Character After All

The truth that each Barrett Foa and Renée Felice Smith returned as collection regulars boded nicely for his or her roles on the present and signaled their dedication to the present. It additionally meant they’d be enjoying key roles. With this identical logic, Medalion Rahimi’s promotion to collection common may very well be a sign that followers will likely be seeing much more of Particular Agent Fatima Namazi on NCIS: Los Angeles transferring ahead.