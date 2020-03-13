NCIS’ Mark Harmon: 10 TV Shows And Movies You Probably Forgot He Was In

Laverne And Shirley

As a journeyman actor by means of varied a long time of tv historical past, Mark Harmon has performed fairly just a few odd roles right here and there. However for those who have been to name out any of his varied roles as an atypical instance of his profession total, his small stint on hit sitcom Laverne and Shirley would certainly be considered one of them. Taking part in the bit a part of Victor within the episode “Relationship Hunch”, Harmon’s unfortunate bachelor is summoned to the condominium of this basic duo.