‘NCIS: New Orleans’ to End With Season 7 at CBS

“NCIS: New Orleans” will come to an finish after Season 7 at CBS, (*7*)Selection has confirmed.

The season finale scheduled for Might 16 will now function the sequence finale. On the time of its conclusion, the present could have aired 155 episodes.

“It has been our honest pleasure and honor to work on this present and with this unimaginable forged and crew for over 150 episodes,” stated govt producers Christopher Silber and Jan Nash. “As disenchanted as we’re to see ‘NOLA’ finish, we couldn’t be prouder of the work we’ve achieved and are grateful to the spectacular and resilient Crescent Metropolis that embraced us for seven great years.”

Information of the present ending comes a day after it was reported that “NCIS: Hawaii” is within the works at CBS from Silber, Nash, and “SEAL Group” author Matt Bosack. It was additionally reported earlier on Wednesday that the CBS sitcom “Mother” will finish this season as nicely.

The sequence presently stars Scott Bakula, Vanessa Ferlito, Necar Zadegan, Charles Michael Davis, Rob Kerkovich, Daryl “Chill” Mitchell, Chelsea Subject and CCH Pounder. Nash, Silber, Chad Gomez Creasey¸ Ron McGhee, Stephanie Sengupta, Bakula, and Mark Harmon are govt producers. Like all exhibits within the “NCIS” franchise, CBS Studios produces.

“Unhappy to finish our love affair with this phenomenal metropolis however so grateful for all the chums we made alongside the best way,” Bakula stated. “I’ll miss the music. Large thanks to CBS for seven years.”

The “NCIS” franchise is likely one of the cornerstones of CBS, consisting of “New Orleans,” “NCIS,” and “NCIS: Los Angeles.” The mothership present stays one of many most-watched exhibits on tv, even in its 18th season. The present season of the present is averaging 9.6 million viewers per episode in Reside+Identical Day alone. “New Orleans” is presently averaging 7.06 million viewers, per Nielsen estimates via Feb. 7.

“From the beginning, ‘NCIS: New Orleans’ was ready to distinguish itself with its New Orleans authenticity,” stated Kelly Kahl, president of CBS Leisure, “from the colours and music to the vibrancy and tales you may solely discover within the Large Straightforward. Thanks to the superb skills of the producers, writers, forged and crew, ‘NOLA’ has performed a key position on our schedule. We’re happy to give it a giant sendoff and that viewers could have the chance to say goodbye to their favourite characters as the ultimate season wraps.”