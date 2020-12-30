‘NCIS,’ Other CBS Studios Shows Extend Hiatus Amid L.A. COVID-19 Surge

Quite a few CBS Studios productions — together with “NCIS,” “NCIS: Los Angeles,” “Seal Crew,” “Why Girls Kill” and “Diary of a Future President” — are extending their vacation hiatus by one week amid the spiking COVID-19 surge in Los Angeles County, Selection has discovered.

These productions will resume on Jan. 11. Other CBS Studios exhibits are scheduled to get again into gear later in January, in accordance with a supply aware of the matter.

Up to now, CBS Studios seems to be the one main studio hub pausing or delaying manufacturing amid the present coronavirus pandemic that has solely worsened in latest months in California. In Los Angeles County, 13,661 new circumstances and 73 deaths had been recorded on Monday; statewide, California logged a brand new excessive of 66,811 COVID-19 circumstances that day.

Other tv studios are at present within the strategy of determining whether or not to maintain productions lively within the new yr. Netflix, NBCUniversal and Warner Bros. Tv Group are every reviewing and discussing their choices internally, sources aware of their pondering inform Selection, however no decisive actions have been taken as of Tuesday.

CBS Studios’ transfer comes because the county has, in accordance with FilmLA, emailed trade contacts suggesting a pause in manufacturing given the “catastrophic surge” in coronavirus circumstances and reminding filmmakers that manufacturing journey is “at present not suggested.”

“Though music, TV and movie productions are allowed to function, we ask you to strongly take into account pausing work for just a few weeks throughout this catastrophic surge in COVID circumstances,” wrote public well being division representatives, per FilmLA. “Establish and delay greater danger actions, and give attention to lower-risk work for now, if in any respect potential.”

Whereas TV studios have carried out elevated security measures, reminiscent of mask-wearing on set and segmenting casts and crews into “zones” to manage contact, there are a variety of productions which have recorded clusters of constructive COVID-19 circumstances with the county by way of November and December. A number of “Mythic Quest: Raven’s Banquet” crew members who examined constructive for COVID-19 had been angered by the producers’ preliminary assertion that there was no proof of transmission at work; the Lionsgate TV manufacturing recorded practically 20 constructive circumstances.

As Selection has beforehand reported, different productions which have seen COVID clusters are “Why Girls Kill” and Sony Photos TV’s “Name Your Mom” — which, alongside “Mythic Quest,” movie on the CBS Radford lot in Studio Metropolis, Calif. — in addition to Common Tv’s “Mr. Mayor” starring Ted Danson, “The Kelly Clarkson Present,” Netflix’s “Colin in Black & White,” twentieth TV and FX’s “Impeachment: American Crime Story,” Warner Bros.’ “Younger Sheldon,” “The Kominsky Methodology” and “Lucifer.”