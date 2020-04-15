NCIS Revealed One Of Gibbs’ Most Personal Fears To Date

NCIS aired its Season 17 finale on April 14, and whereas it wasn’t the ending CBS initially deliberate, it did not finish in a means that was utterly unsatisfying to viewers. The truth is, the episode delivered what could also be one in every of Gibbs‘ most private fears, and it solely got here after an episode of serving to an outdated veteran fulfill a dying want. After pressuring the veteran (performed by Christopher Lloyd) to relive his expertise of the assault of the USS Arizona, Gibbs later confronted a few of his personal experiences from struggle.