NCIS season 19 Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

NCIS is a fictional squad of special agents with the Naval Criminal Investigative Service that serves as the focus of an American police procedural television series that blends elements of the military drama with police procedural genres.

As a JAG spin-off, the programme made its premiere on CBS on September 23, 2003. It is now as it eighteenth full season and is shown on the USA Network in syndication. The executive producers with co-creators of the first NCIS episode are Donald P. Bellisario and Don McGill.

As of 2021, it is the ninth longest-running written US primetime TV series overall and is the second-longest-running scripted, non-animated, US primetime TV series, following only Law & Order: Special Victims Unit.

Season 19 saw the introduction of Gary Cole’s (The West Wing) Alden Parker, an ex-FBI agent who was characterised as “not as old school; he tries to get a handle on new tech gadgets and impress everybody” when Mark Harmon’s Leroy Jethro Gibbs left the show.

Many additional concerns surfaced in the wake of the turmoil surrounding whether or not NCIS season 19 will really air, which was verified once Mark Harmon’s return was revealed.

Given that the programme seems to be employing actors who may be stepping in for Gibbs’ on-screen time, the only question left is how much Gibbs we are going to watch. Due to rumours that Harmon’s new contract calls for far fewer appearances, such is the assumption.

Yes, there are significant changes happening to NCIS, including a new night. We are unsure whether this could be the show’s last season, but we aren’t betting on it making our list of the top TV programmes that were cancelled.

It’s fantastic news that NCIS will return for a second season. The bad news is that Mark Harmon, who played Special Agent Leroy Jethro Gibbs, left the series after five episodes, and it’s unclear whether he’ll ever make another appearance.

Executive producer Steven D. Binder did, however, say, “Regarding the future of Gibbs, as long-time fans for the programme may have seen throughout the years…Never underestimate Leroy Jethro Gibbs.

Cole said to TV Guide that Parker is more vocal but isn’t too chatty compared to Gibbs. He isn’t as traditional; he makes an effort to get the newest technological equipment and wow everyone.

He’s making an effort to blend in with the group. He may be hesitant to admit it, but he admires Gibbs for breaking the rules. Parker stretches them. We’ll watch to see whether it reaches that breaking point.

NCIS season 19 Release Date

On November 17, 2020, CBS announced that “NCIS” season 18 will finish with 16 episodes before May 25, 2021. Each episode lasts between 39 and 44 minutes. Here is all we have for the 20th season.

It was reported that the nineteenth episode will resume airing on April 15, 2021. The programme was approved for a second round, although various factors pointed to its imminent termination.

Considering season 19 NCIS 19 becoming a part of the CBS 2021–22 schedule would be nice, however we do not yet know anything about it. Making ought to continue so that the team can be really effective in this approach.

Bull, Magnum P.I., S.W.A.T. Season 5, Blue Bloods Season 12, and NCIS were also confirmed for a return by CBS.

NCIS season 19 Cast

Leroy Jethro Gibbs by Mark Harmon

Timothy McGee by Sean Murray

Nick Torres by Wilmer Valderrama

Dr. Jimmy Palmer by Brian Dietzen

Kasie Hines by Diona Reasonover

Leon Vance by Rocky Carroll

Dr. Donald Mallard by David McCallum

NCIS season 19 Plot

As a police procedural, NCIS doesn’t have any major plotlines. It mostly adopts a crime-of-the-week format, with a fresh case presented to the team each week.

Over the years, the group has seen its fair share of adventures, from dealing with drug smugglers to looking into murder cases.

There will inevitably be many more stories to be told since crime isn’t going away any time soon.

The major question is whether Mark Harmon will participate in Season 19. There are a tonne of fresh opportunities if he chooses not to come back.

The programme could then focus on a different character seeking to live up to Gibbs’ legacy if someone else steps in to take control.

After 18 seasons, it becomes sense that things may become predictable. Fans obviously want Harmon to remain on the show for as long as possible, yet his departure might give it new vitality and enable it to go into unexplored territory.

But for now, it’s just speculation. We will have to wait for additional confirmation from CBS before learning what happens next on NCIS.

The major event surrounding Mark Harmon’s return to NCIS Beginning in February, The Hollywood Reporter broke the news that Harmon was contemplating quitting his role as Leroy Jethro Gibbs.

Later, the source said that if Harmon retired, NCIS would probably be completely cancelled. The actor returned to the discussion after this. But as of right now, all indications point to his appearing in fewer episodes.

After saying goodbye to Eleanor Bishop and making a quick dive underwater when his boat was blown up, Gibbs said goodbye in the last moments of NCIS season 18.

We might see a lot less of Mark Harmon this year if Gibbs has gone into hiding in order to make the serial murderer he is pursuing believe that Gibbs is genuinely dead.

