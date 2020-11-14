NCP leader Sharad Pawar’s emotional letter to mother, wrote- I miss you on Diwali

Pune: Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) President Sharad Pawar wrote a letter to his late mother on Diwali and recalled speeches during several political events in Maharashtra’s politics, especially during the rains in the 2019 assembly elections. Also Read – Team India including Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, Shikhar Dhawan said- Happy Diwali

Pawar posted this letter written in Marathi on Twitter. He gave full credit to his mother for his ability to maintain dialogue with people of different ideologies. The former Maharashtra chief minister said, “I apologize for the delay in writing this letter. But I was very busy last year due to the election. The UPA lost the Lok Sabha elections and many senior allies left the party. It was a very difficult goal for me to win the assembly elections. ” Also Read – Diwali 2020 Asthma Patient: If you are also an asthma patient, know how to take care of your health during this Diwali.

Referring to his unwavering faith in the teachings given by his mother, this staunch leader of Maharashtra politics said that during campaigning in the state during the assembly elections, there was widespread support among the youth which encouraged him. Pawar mentioned, “I faced rain in a public meeting in Satara. This mobilized people and got us votes. Later new political equations were formed and the government of Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress formed. ” Also Read – Diwali 2020: This time on Diwali, do it definitely or do some special work, Maa Lakshmi will be blessed with wealth

According to him, when the new government was being sworn in, he remembered his mother’s advice which he gave at the time of his first election. He said, “Mother, your ideology was ideal for communism, but I was attracted to the Congress of Gandhi-Nehru-Yashwant Rao Chavan. You never imposed your political beliefs on me. I learned from you that healthy communication should be maintained even with people of different ideology. “