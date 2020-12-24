NCP’s taunt about PM-Kisan Samman plan, ‘Prime Minister only when elections are near …’

PM-Kisan Samman Yojana: Prior to releasing the next installment of Prime Minister Kisan Samman Nidhi (kisan Samman Nidhi), the NCP on Thursday alleged that funds are being sent to the farmers’ account after watching the elections. Maharashtra minister and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) spokesperson Nawab Malik said that BJP is not a party of farmers, but a party of those who loot agricultural produce. Also Read – PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana: 7th installment may be trapped by more than one crore farmers, know the reason

In retaliation, Maharashtra BJP said that the central government led by Narendra Modi has taken many steps in the interest of farmers. BJP alleged that NCP did not help the farmers when it was in power. Let us know that Prime Minister Modi will release the next installment of financial benefit under the 'Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi' (PM-Kisan Samman Yojana) through video conference on Friday. At a press of a button, the Prime Minister will get more than 9 crore beneficiary farmer families from Rs 18,000 crore Will transfer more amount.

During the event, the Prime Minister will also hold talks with farmers from six different states. Farmers will share their experiences about 'PM-Kisan' and various other steps taken by the government for the welfare of farmers. The money is being sent to the farmers' account at a time when thousands of farmers have been protesting against the new agricultural laws of the central government for the last several days on different boundaries of Delhi.

Under the PM-Kisan Yojana, financial benefit of Rs 6,000 per year is provided to eligible beneficiary farmers. Malik alleged, “By electing more and more disturbances as the election draws near, Modi saheb starts depositing money in the farmers’ account.” In the first six months of next year, assembly elections in six states including West Bengal, Tamil Nadu and Assam Have to be.

Maharashtra BJP’s chief spokesperson Keshav Upadhyay hit back at Malik and alleged that when the Sharad Pawar-led party was in power at the Center, it did nothing for the farmers. Upadhyay alleged that the highest number of farmers committed suicide in the country when Pawar was the Union Agriculture Minister under the Manmohan Singh-led UPA government (2004-14). He said that during the tenure of the UPA, there was a steady decline in the growth rate of the agricultural sector.

