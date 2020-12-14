Entertainment

NCR Weather Forecast: Pollution reduced due to strong wind, but winter increased

December 14, 2020
NCR Weather Forecast: Due to strong winds on Monday in the National Capital Region (NCR), the level of air pollution was very low. Most of the cities in the region have come under the ‘Orange and Yellow Zone’. But due to strong winds, the outbreak of winter has increased in the area. Also Read – Case filed against 100 people including BJP leader for violating Section-144

According to the pollution index app ‘Sameer’ on Monday, the Air Pollution Index (AQI) 196 was recorded in Noida, 232 in Greater Noida and 257 in Ghaziabad. Also Read – Noida News Today: Anti-smog guns installed in Noida Sector 6, will soon be installed in these places

According to the app, AQI 128 was registered in Faridabad of National Capital Region and 106 in Gurugram. Also Read – VIDEO: Gujjar community angry over businessman’s suicide due to jam situation due to performance on DND flyway

At the same time, AQI 210 was recorded in Bulandshahr, 175 in Baghpat, 133 in Hapur.

Due to the strong wind blowing in the national capital region on Monday, the level of air pollution has come down considerably. People have breathed a sigh of relief from reduced air pollution.

