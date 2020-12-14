NCR Weather Forecast: Pollution reduced due to strong wind, but winter increased

NCR Weather Forecast: Due to strong winds on Monday in the National Capital Region (NCR), the level of air pollution was very low. Most of the cities in the region have come under the ‘Orange and Yellow Zone’. But due to strong winds, the outbreak of winter has increased in the area. Also Read – Case filed against 100 people including BJP leader for violating Section-144

According to the pollution index app 'Sameer' on Monday, the Air Pollution Index (AQI) 196 was recorded in Noida, 232 in Greater Noida and 257 in Ghaziabad.

According to the app, AQI 128 was registered in Faridabad of National Capital Region and 106 in Gurugram.

At the same time, AQI 210 was recorded in Bulandshahr, 175 in Baghpat, 133 in Hapur.

Due to the strong wind blowing in the national capital region on Monday, the level of air pollution has come down considerably. People have breathed a sigh of relief from reduced air pollution.