NCT 127 Achieves Triple Crown On Gaon Weekly Charts; IU + BTS’ Suga Maintain Double Crown

NCT 127 and IU have swept the most recent Gaon weekly charts!

On Could 28, Gaon Chart introduced that NCT 127 had formally earned a triple crown for the week of Could 17 to Could 23 after topping three separate charts.

The group’s new repackaged album “Neo Zone: The Closing Spherical” debuted at No. 1 on this week’s bodily album chart, whereas their new title monitor “Punch” claimed No. 1 on each the digital obtain chart and the BGM chart (which tracks the songs that individuals buy to make use of as background music for his or her blogs and KakaoTalk profiles).

In the meantime, IU’s “eight,” which was each produced by Suga and options him as an artist, efficiently held onto its double crown from final week. The track topped each the general digital chart and the streaming chart for the second week in a row.

Lastly, BTS continued their reign over Gaon’s Social Chart 2.zero for the 22nd consecutive week.

Congratulations to the entire artists!

Take a look at the highest 5 for every of this week’s charts beneath:

Album Chart

NCT 127’s “Neo Zone: The Closing Spherical” topped this week’s album chart, whereas TXT’s “The Dream Chapter: ETERNITY” debuted at No. 2. NCT Dream’s “Reload” climbed again as much as No. Three this week, adopted by NU’EST’s “The Nocturne” at No. Four and VIXX’s Ken’s “Greeting” at No. 5.

Obtain Chart

NCT 127’s new title monitor “Punch” debuted at No. 1 on this week’s digital obtain chart, whereas NU’EST’s “I’m in Hassle” stayed robust at No. 2. Jeon Mi Do’s “I Knew I Love” (from the OST of tvN’s “Hospital Playlist”) rose to No. Three on the chart, trailed by IU and Suga’s collaboration “eight” at No. 4. Lastly, BOL4’s “Leo” that includes EXO’s Baekhyun rounded out the highest 5 for the week.

General Digital Chart

IU’s “eight” (that includes and produced by Suga) held onto its spot on the prime of the general digital chart this week. Jo Jung Suk’s “Aloha” (from the OST of “Hospital Playlist”) got here in at No. 2, BOL4’s “Leo” (that includes Baekhyun) at No. 3, and Oh My Lady’s “Nonstop” at No. 4. Lastly, NCT 127’s “Punch” debuted at No. 5 on the chart.

Streaming Chart

The highest 4 songs on this week’s streaming chart had been precisely the identical as the highest 4 on the general digital chart: IU’s “eight” charted at No. 1, Jo Jung Suk’s “Aloha” at No. 2, BOL4’s “Leo” at No. 3, and Oh My Lady’s “Nonstop” at No. 4. Pink Velvet’s Pleasure’s “Introduce Me a Good Individual” (additionally from the OST of “Hospital Playlist”) rounded out the highest 5 for the week.

Social Chart

BTS, BLACKPINK, and trot singer Kim Ho Joong maintained their respective positions at No. 1, No. 2, and No. Three on Gaon’s Social Chart 2.zero this week. Yang Joon Il rose to No. Four on this week’s chart, adopted by IU at No. 5.

Supply (1) (2)