NCT 127 And BTS Rule Oricon’s Monthly Album Chart

NCT 127 and BTS take the highest two spots on Oricon’s month-to-month album chart for February 2021!

The unit NCT 127 launched their second Japanese mini album “Loveholic” on February 17, and it has now taken No. 1 on the Oricon’s February album chart. It achieved the feat with an estimated 139,582 gross sales.

In the meantime, BTS’s “BE” rises to No. 2 on the chart with 118,912 in estimated gross sales. “BE (Deluxe Version)” got here out in November 2020, and it grabbed the No. 3 spot on the Oricon album chart for November (with 191,208 estimated gross sales). The brand new “Important Version” of the album got here out on February 19, and “BE” now takes the runner-up spot for the month.

Congratulations to NCT 127 and BTS!

