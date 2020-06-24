NCT 127, BTS, Stray Children, Suga, TWICE, And More Score High Ranks On Billboard’s World Albums Chart

Billboard has shared its World Albums chart for the week ending in June 27!

NCT 127’s “Neo Zone” has shot again as much as No. 1, now spending its 15th week on the chart. The album’s gross sales numbers have been boosted by the discharge of their repackaged model titled “Neo Zone: The Ultimate Spherical.” It got here out in Could however was launched in the US on June 12, resulting in its huge impression on Billboard’s charts this week. The album can be now No. 14 on the Billboard 200.

BTS’s “Map of the Soul: 7” spends its 17th week on the World Albums chart, now at No. 2. “Love Your self: Reply” is No. 3 (95th week) whereas “Map of the Soul: Persona’ rises to No. 4 (62nd week) and “Love Your self: Tear” rises to No. 5 (98th week).

Stray Children’ “GO生” (“Go Stay”) debuts on the chart at No. 6. Their new full album options the title monitor “God’s Menu.”

BTS member Suga’s mixtape “D-2” (launched beneath the title Agust D) grabs No. 7 (fourth week) and BTS’s “Love Your self: Her” re-enters the chart at No. 8 (85th week). “BTS WORLD” additionally returns to the chart, grabbing No. 10 (45th week).

TWICE’s “MORE & MORE” takes No. 11 (third week) and BTS’s “You By no means Stroll Alone” is No. 12 (72nd week). SuperM’s “SuperM: The first Mini Album” is No. 13 (35th week) whereas BLACKPINK’s “Kill This Love” is No. 14 (33rd week).

Congratulations to all of the artists!