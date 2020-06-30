NCT 127, BTS, Stray Youngsters, Suga, SuperM, And More Rank High On Billboard’s World Albums Chart

Billboard has shared its World Albums chart for the week ending in July 4!

NCT 127’s “Neo Zone” spends one other week at No. 1, after rising again as much as the highest spot final week following the discharge of a repackaged model. That is the album’s 16th week on the chart.

BTS’s “Map of the Soul: 7” stays at No. 2 (18th week on the chart) and “Love Your self: Reply” at No. 3 (96th week). Stray Youngsters’ “GO生” (“Go Dwell”) rises to No. 4 (second week).

BTS’s “Map of the Soul: Persona” is No. 5 (63rd week), “BTS WORLD” rises to No. 6 (46th week), and “Love Your self: Tear” is No. 7 (99th week). BTS member Suga’s “D-2” (launched beneath the identify Agust D) is No. 8 (fifth week) whereas the group’s “Love Your self: Her” is No. 10 (86th week).

SuperM’s “SuperM: The first Mini Album” rises to No. 11 (36th week), and BLACKPINK’s “Kill This Love” rises to No. 13 (34th week).

SEVENTEEN’s new mini album “Heng:garæ,” that includes the title monitor “Left & Proper,” debuts on the chart at No. 14.

Lastly, BTS’s “You By no means Stroll Alone” grabs the No. 15 spot (73rd week).

Congratulations to all of the artists!