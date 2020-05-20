NCT 127 Fires Up NCTzens With New “Punch” MV: Check Out The Best Reaction Tweets

NCT 127 got here again with a strong “Punch” MV!
The NCT unit returned on Could 19 with their repackaged album “Neo Zone: The Closing Spherical” and the music video for his or her title monitor “Punch” was dropped on Could 20 at midnight KST.
Quickly after the music video’s launch, hashtags have been trending worldwide on Twitter together with #NCT127_Punch, #PunchMV, and #PunchIsHere!
Twitter Worldwide Developments ?
2. #NCT127_Punch
15. #PunchMV
16. #PunchIsHere#NCT127 @NCTsmtown_127 pic.twitter.com/2BDW7qf6kl
— NCT 127 Fan Union (@NCT127Union) Could 19, 2020
Whereas the track itself had been launched earlier, NCT’s followers NCTzens now received to expertise the wonderful spectacle of the MV.
the marble impact on these scenes *cooks kiss* #PunchMV #PunchIsHere pic.twitter.com/jlfwgCo4vl
— ⁷⁷karlo₁₂₇ ? (@yunowantsmilk) Could 19, 2020
This half within the MV is one in all my favourite! Have a look at all of the visuals ?#NCT127_Punch #PunchIsHere #PunchMV pic.twitter.com/HjVIWDqvYD
— 유⁰⁷재⁷⁷ (@nct127ed) Could 19, 2020
Love the ending scene ?#PunchMV #PunchIsHere @NCTsmtown_127 pic.twitter.com/iI00Wgh1Va
— ⁷⁷ 린 ? (@jaehyunbom__) Could 19, 2020
the transition from johnny to taeyong to jaehyun… whoever deliberate this knew EXACTLY what they have been doing pic.twitter.com/5ddXtLVIRI
— ? (@jccthangs) Could 19, 2020
this was so fucking cool ??#NCT127_Punch pic.twitter.com/hE511DunFs
— carol⁷ • PUNCH₁₂₇ (@amyneo7) Could 19, 2020
Whereas these moments they beloved within the track have been even higher within the video too.
the best way tae, jae and mark whisper……………#NCT127 #NCT127_Punch #PunchMV @NCTsmtown_127pic.twitter.com/AHgnkxw95q
— cami ?’s jae (@ohdearnct) Could 19, 2020
haechan and taeil nailed this half !!! #NCT127_punch pic.twitter.com/JHSLOgmtT2
— ً (@haechanedit) Could 19, 2020
NCTzens additionally highlighted how a lot every member introduced it for the extraordinary idea and monitor!
JOHNNY HAD NO REASONNNNNN COMING IN LIKE THIS #PunchIsHere #PunchMV @NCTsmtown_127 pic.twitter.com/474Ne2JnEq
— ✮ (@sunciagas) Could 19, 2020
JEONG JAEHYUN THE MAN THAT YOU ARE TODAY#PunchMV #PunchIsHere @NCTsmtown_127 #NCT127
pic.twitter.com/QEqI0MHvBH
— ًkellie (@jaechurro) Could 19, 2020
KIM JUNGWOO IS THE MOMENT!!! THE WORLD IS JUNGWOO’S!!! #PunchIsHere #PunchMV #NCT127 @NCTsmtown_127 pic.twitter.com/iBDdhhQNoh
— jungwoo things⁰⁵ (@kjwactivities) Could 19, 2020
LEE TAEYONG AND THE POWER OF HIS DAGGER STARE ??? @NCTsmtown_127 #PunchIsHere #PunchMV #NCT127_Punch
#NeoZone_TheFinalRound pic.twitter.com/WYDE9O0q0k
— #NCT ☆ smrookies (@taeyong1st) Could 19, 2020
MARK DID IT ONCE AGAIN #NCT127 #Punch#NCT127_Punch#NeoZone_TheFinalRound pic.twitter.com/KYVri8iAUL
— liz⁷? (@LEBANGTANJINS) Could 19, 2020
THIS IS TAEIL’S WORLD AND WE’RE ALL JUST LIVING IN IT. RESPECT HIM. #PunchIsHere #PunchMV #NCT127 @NCTsmtown_127 pic.twitter.com/O7onZOhnTf
— taeil loops (@taeiloops) Could 19, 2020
do you pronounce it as ‘vocalist of the century’ or ‘kim doyoung’?#PunchIsHere #PunchMV #도영 pic.twitter.com/aZYNIHKd6Q
— doyoung loops (@doieloop) Could 19, 2020
No ideas head empty simply Haechan beginning one other flawless bridge #NCT127_Punch#PunchIsHere#PunchMV pic.twitter.com/IxZayBwQFj
— Binging to NCT ↺ Eld (@XXjaehyun_1402) Could 19, 2020
YUTA CENTER YES WE LOVE TO SEE IT #NCT127_Punch #PunchMV #PunchIsHere pic.twitter.com/38WNRZWNNx
— naya⁰⁷ ^__^ (@itsyutazen) Could 19, 2020
General, this bop might be in everybody’s head for a very long time!
me in my room proper now….#NCT127_Punch #PunchIsHere pic.twitter.com/kI2Lk0R9v5
— ?? ?????↺ (@MULTIJCKA) Could 19, 2020
What’s your favourite a part of NCT 127’s “Punch” MV?
