NCT 127 Fires Up NCTzens With New “Punch” MV: Check Out The Best Reaction Tweets

NCT 127 got here again with a strong “Punch” MV!

The NCT unit returned on Could 19 with their repackaged album “Neo Zone: The Closing Spherical” and the music video for his or her title monitor “Punch” was dropped on Could 20 at midnight KST.

Quickly after the music video’s launch, hashtags have been trending worldwide on Twitter together with #NCT127_Punch, #PunchMV, and #PunchIsHere!

Whereas the track itself had been launched earlier, NCT’s followers NCTzens now received to expertise the wonderful spectacle of the MV.

This half within the MV is one in all my favourite! Have a look at all of the visuals

the transition from johnny to taeyong to jaehyun… whoever deliberate this knew EXACTLY what they have been doing

Whereas these moments they beloved within the track have been even higher within the video too.

NCTzens additionally highlighted how a lot every member introduced it for the extraordinary idea and monitor!

No ideas head empty simply Haechan beginning one other flawless bridge

General, this bop might be in everybody’s head for a very long time!

