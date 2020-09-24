NCT 127, ITZY, AB6IX, TREASURE, And More To Perform At Naver NOW’s Live Music Show “Occasion B”

Naver NOW has introduced the host and performer lineup for his or her “Occasion B” reside present!

On September 24, Naver’s reside audio streaming service NOW launched an invite for his or her XR (blended actuality surroundings together with digital actuality) Ok-pop present titled “Occasion B.” The present might be hosted by Jang Sung Kyu, and the launching social gathering lineup consists of AB6IX, Chungha, Crush, ITZY, Jessi, NCT 127, Tune Ga In, Tremendous Junior D&E, and TREASURE.

Songs to be carried out on the occasion embrace AB6IX’s “Surreal,” Chungha’s “Curler Coaster,” Crush’s “OHIO,” ITZY’s “Not Shy,” Jessi’s “NUNU NANA,” NCT 127’s “Kick It,” Tune Ga In’s “Moon of Seoul,” Tremendous Junior D&E’s “No Love,” and TREASURE’s “I LOVE YOU.”

The present will happen on September 28 at 9 p.m. KST by the Naver app.

