General News

NCT 127’s “Kick It” Becomes Their Fastest MV To Hit 100 Million Views

January 24, 2021
1 Min Read

NCT 127’s “Kick It” has surpassed 100 million views on YouTube!

On January 25 at roughly 12:28 a.m. KST, NCT 127’s music video for “Kick It” hit 100 million views on YouTube, making it NCT 127’s second video to succeed in the milestone after “Cherry Bomb.” Additionally it is the fifth out of all of NCT’s music movies to hit the 100 million mark, following NCT U’s “Boss,” NCT 127’s “Cherry Bomb,” NCT U’s “Make A Want (Birthday Tune),” and NCT DREAM’s “Increase.”

NCT 127 initially launched “Kick It” on March 5, 2020, which means that it took the music simply 10 months and 20 days to succeed in 100 million views—and making it NCT 127’s quickest music video ever to realize the feat. (NCT U’s “Make A Want (Birthday Tune)” at present holds the document for the quickest NCT music video total to hit the mark.)

Congratulations to NCT 127!

Watch the epic music video for “Kick It” once more under:

How does this text make you are feeling?

About the author

View All Posts

Kim Diaz

Kim recently joined the team, and she writes for the Headline column of the website. She has done major in English, and a having a diploma in Journalism.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Contact us

If you’d like to send us some feedback, would like to advertise with us at TheBulletinTime
 or Press Release, just send an email to thebulletintime @ gmail.com
. And, we will get back to you shortly.