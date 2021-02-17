General News

NCT 127’s “Loveholic” Grabs No. 1 On Oricon’s Daily Album Chart

February 17, 2021
NCT 127’s new Japanese launch scored the highest spot on Oricon’s day by day album chart!

On February 17, NCT 127 dropped their second Japanese mini album “Loveholic,” which options the title observe “gimme gimme.” It additionally contains the brand new Japanese songs “First Love,” “Lipstick,” “Chica Bom Bom,” and “Proper Now,” in addition to their March 2020 Korean observe “Kick It.”

The February 16-dated day by day album chart of Japan’s largest music statistics web site Oricon contains “Loveholic” on the high with an estimated 97,808 gross sales.

Congratulations to NCT 127! Watch their “gimme gimme” MV under:

