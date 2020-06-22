NCT 127’s “Neo Zone” Re-Enters Billboard 200, Grabbing Top 20 Spot

NCT 127 is again on the Billboard 200, grabbing a Top 20 spot after dropping their repackage album “Neo Zone: The Ultimate Spherical”!

On June 22, Billboard introduced that NCT 127’s second album “Neo Zone” has returned to the Billboard 200 chart, taking the No. 14 spot on the chart for the week of June 27. The Billboard 200 ranks the preferred albums in the US throughout all genres.

“Neo Zone” beforehand debuted on the chart on the week of March 21, taking the No. 5 spot. It was No. 47 on the week of March 28, No. 102 on the week of April 4, and No. 155 on the week of April 11.

Following the Could 19 launch of their repackaged model of the album, titled “Neo Zone: The Ultimate Spherical” and that includes the title observe “Punch,” the album returned to the Billboard 200 on the Could 30 chart at No. 187.

The album has made a re-entry at No. 14 this week after the repackaged model’s bodily albums arrived in the US on June 12, by way of Capitol Information/Common Music Group and SM Leisure.

Billboard’s web site will likely be up to date with this week’s charts on June 23.