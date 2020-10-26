General News

NCT And (*10*) Both Make Top 10 Of Billboard 200

October 26, 2020
NCT has made a powerful debut on the Billboard 200 with their new album “RESONANCE Pt. 1“!

On October 25 native time, Billboard introduced that NCT’s newest album “RESONANCE Pt. 1” had debuted at No. 6 on its well-known Top 200 Albums chart, its weekly rating of the most well-liked albums in the USA.

Though NCT’s unit group NCT 127 has beforehand landed three albums on the Billboard 200, together with their second studio album “Neo Zone,” which debuted at No. 5 on the chart earlier this 12 months, this new entry marks the primary time that the complete group has made the chart.

In response to Billboard, “RESONANCE Pt. 1” racked up 43,000 equal album items through the week ending on October 22. The album’s complete rating consisted primarily of 40,000 conventional album gross sales and almost 3,000 streaming equal album (SEA) items.

In the meantime, (*10*)’s “THE ALBUM,” which made a historic debut at No. 2 on the chart earlier this month, stayed robust at No. 10 with 29,500 equal album items for the week.

Congratulations to each NCT and (*10*)!

