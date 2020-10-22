NCT And BLACKPINK Top Gaon Weekly Charts + Refund Sisters Achieve Quadruple Crown

Gaon Chart has revealed its chart rankings for the week of October 11 to October 17!

“How Do You Play?” challenge group Refund Sisters (consisting of Lee Hyori, Jessi, MAMAMOO’s Hwasa, and Uhm Jung Hwa) achieved a quadruple crown this week after topping 4 separate charts with their new tune “Don’t Contact Me.”

“Don’t Contact Me” took No. 1 on this week’s total digital chart, streaming chart, digital obtain chart, and BGM chart (which tracks the songs that folks buy to make use of as background music for his or her blogs and KakaoTalk profiles).

In the meantime, NCT topped this week’s bodily album chart with their new album “RESONANCE Pt. 1,” which debuted at No. 1.

Lastly, BLACKPINK continued their successful streak at No. 1 on Gaon’s Social Chart 2.0 for the twenty first consecutive week.

Congratulations to all the artists!

Try the highest 5 for every of the most recent Gaon charts beneath:

Album Chart

NCT’s second album as a full group, “RESONANCE Pt. 1,” debuted at No. 1 on this week’s bodily album chart. BTS’s “Particular Addition” reissue of their 2014 mini album “Skool Luv Affair” entered the chart at No. 2, adopted by trot singer Kim Ho Joong’s “Our Household” at No. 3. PENTAGON’s new mini album “WE:TH” debuted at No. 4 on the chart, and SF9’s particular album “SPECIAL HISTORY BOOK” rounded out the highest 5 for the week.

Obtain Chart

Refund Sisters’ “Don’t Contact Me” remained No. 1 on the digital obtain chart for the second week in a row, whereas NCT U’s “Make A Want (Birthday Music)” entered the chart at No. 2. BLACKPINK’s “Lovesick Women” stayed sturdy at No. 3, adopted by PENTAGON’s “Daisy” at No. 4 and BTS’s “Dynamite” at No. 5.

General Digital Chart + Streaming Chart

The highest 5 songs on the general digital chart and the streaming chart had been precisely the identical this week: Refund Sisters’ “Don’t Contact Me” rose to No. 1 on each charts, with BTS’s “Dynamite” at No. 2, BLACKPINK’s “Lovesick Women” at No. 3, B1A4’s Sandeul’s “Barely Tipsy” at No. 4, and Park Jin Younger and Sunmi’s duet “When We Disco” at No. 5.

Social Chart

BLACKPINK remained No. 1 on Gaon’s Social Chart 2.0 for the twenty first consecutive week, whereas BTS rose to No. 2. Refund Sisters made their debut on the chart at No. 3, and trot singer Im Younger Woong stayed sturdy at No. 4. Notably, NCT’s Jaehyun entered the chart at No. 5 on his personal: a uncommon feat for an idol group member.

