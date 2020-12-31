NCT, BTS, And More Top Gaon Weekly Charts

Gaon Chart has revealed its chart rankings for the week of December 20 to December 26!

Album Chart

NCT swept the highest two spots on this week’s bodily album chart with their newest launch “RESONANCE Pt. 2.” Not solely did the common model of the album declare No. 1 on the chart, however the Equipment model additionally charted individually at No. 2.

LA POEM’s “SCENE #1” got here in at No. 3 on this week’s chart, adopted by EXO’s Kai’s “KAI” at No. 4 and ENHYPEN’s “BORDER: DAY ONE” at No. 5.

Obtain Chart

“Mister Trot” winner Im Younger Woong claimed the highest two spots on this week’s digital obtain chart, with “Belief in Me” at No. 1 and “HERO” at No. 2.

EXO’s Baekhyun’s “Amusement Park” entered the chart at No. 3 this week, whereas Naul’s “For Every Different’s Sake” debuted at No. 4. Lastly, Mariah Carey’s Christmas traditional “All I Need For Christmas Is You” rounded out the highest 5 for the week.

Total Digital Chart + Streaming Chart

The highest 5 songs on the general digital chart and the streaming chart had been precisely the identical this week: “Present Me the Cash 9” rappers Mirani, Munchman, Khundi Panda, and MUSHVENOM’s hit collaboration “VVS” (that includes JUSTHIS and produced by GroovyRoom) continued to high each charts for the fifth consecutive week.

Mariah Carey’s “All I Need For Christmas Is You” rose to No. 2 on each charts, trailed by KyoungSeo’s “Shiny Star (2020)” at No. 3, BTS’s “Dynamite” at No. 4, and Ariana Grande’s “Santa Inform Me” at No. 5.

Social Chart

BTS rose to No. 1 on Gaon’s Social Chart 2.0 this week, adopted by BLACKPINK at No. 2. Kim Ho Joong got here in at No. 3, IZ*ONE at No. 4, and TWICE at No. 5.

