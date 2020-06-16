NCT Dream Announces New Reality Show “NCT LIFE : DREAM in Wonderland”

NCT Dream is returning with a brand new actuality present!

On June 16, it was introduced that NCT Dream’s Renjun, Jeno, Jaemin, Jisung, and Chenle might be starring in the truth present “NCT LIFE : DREAM in Wonderland.”

This system might be NCT Dream’s first actuality present in three years since “NCT LIFE : Leisure Retreat” in 2017.

“NCT LIFE : DREAM in Wonderland” will characteristic the members escaping the town to get pleasure from stunning nature and thrilling actions. They may also be shocked with numerous unusual occasions that happen in the course of the course of their journey.

The present will first be launched through the Seezn app on July 7 at 6 p.m. KST and might be revealed each Monday and Tuesday.

Try the poster under!

