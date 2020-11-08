NCT Dream Becomes 1st Asian Artist To Make Billboard’s “21 Under 21” List For 3 Years In A Row

NCT Dream has made Billboard’s “21 Under 21” checklist for the third consecutive yr!

On November 6 native time, Billboard printed this yr’s “21 Under 21” checklist, its annual number of the 21 younger artists that had essentially the most influence on the business within the 12 previous months. The 2020 checklist, which included singers like Billie Eilish, Koffee, 24kGoldn, and Noah Cyrus, was chosen by a committee of Billboard editors and reporters, who thought of elements similar to artists’ “influence on client habits,” “profession trajectory,” “popularity amongst friends,” and extra.

Not solely was NCT Dream the one Okay-pop artist on this yr’s checklist, however with their inclusion within the newest rating, they’re now the primary Asian artist ever to make the checklist for 3 years in a row.

Billboard famous that NCT Dream’s newest mini album “Reload” had catapulted them to the highest of Billboard’s Rising Artists chart earlier this yr—and that NCT’s second full-length album “RESONANCE Pt. 1” had not too long ago hit No. 6 on the Billboard 200 and No. 1 on its World Albums chart.

Congratulations to NCT Dream!

Supply (1) (2)

(*3*)