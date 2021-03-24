NCT DREAM Confirms Plans For Upcoming Comeback With Mark

NCT DREAM is gearing up for his or her return!

On March 23, SPOTV Information reported that the group is within the remaining phases of preparation for an April comeback.

In response, SM Leisure confirmed, “NCT DREAM is getting ready a brand new album aimed for an April launch.”

This will likely be NCT DREAM’s first album in a 12 months since “Reload” in April 2020 and their first with Mark in additional than two years since “We Go Up” in September 2018. Mark beforehand graduated from the group, however it was introduced final 12 months that along with Mark once more, the seven members will perform actions in a format like NCT U with the crew identify NCT DREAM.

