NCT DREAM Members Test Negative For COVID-19

Chenle and different members of NCT DREAM have examined detrimental for COVID-19.

On April 5, a supply from SM Leisure revealed, “Chenle has examined detrimental for COVID-19, however he’s in self-quarantine after coming into contact with one of many firm’s workers who examined constructive. The opposite NCT DREAM members didn’t come into contact [with the employee], however they had been examined preemptively and acquired detrimental outcomes.”

It was beforehand confirmed that NCT DREAM is making ready for a comeback aimed for April. Relating to the opportunity of the comeback being delayed, the company supply said, “NCT DREAM is at the moment making ready for a brand new album, and we’ll announce the discharge schedule as soon as it’s finalized.”

Chenle is the DJ for TBS eFM’s radio present “Akdong Seoul.” NCT’s Kun is filling in for Chenle as a particular DJ.

Supply (1)