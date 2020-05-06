NCT Dream Rises To The Top Of Billboard’s Emerging Artists Chart

NCT Dream shot up to the highest of Billboard’s Emerging Artists chart!

On Could 5 (native time), Billboard up to date the Emerging Artists chart for the week ending on Could 9.

NCT Dream rose 9 steps to take first place on the chart following the discharge of their newest album “Reload.”

Quickly after its launch, “Reload” topped iTunes Top Albums Charts in over 49 international locations, and the title monitor “Ridin’” rose to No. 1 on the realtime chart of Melon, Korea’s largest music streaming website.

In the meantime, NCT Dream will maintain their “Past the DREAM SHOW” on-line dwell live performance on Could 10 at three p.m. KST.

Congratulations to NCT Dream on all of their new achievements!

