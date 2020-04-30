NCT Dream Sweeps iTunes Charts Around The World With New Album “Reload”

NCT Dream continues to soar with their newest comeback!

NCT Dream launched their new album “Reload” on April 29, and the album has gone on to high the iTunes Prime Albums Charts in 49 international locations world wide together with the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Chile, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, Sweden, Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Finland, Belgium, Russia, Estonia, Australia, Portugal, Colombia, Romania, Costa Rica, United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Brunei, Bulgaria, Cambodia, Lebanon, Ukraine, Uzbekistan, India, Indonesia, Japan, Hong Kong, Macao, Taiwan, Thailand, Vietnam, Hungary, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, Laos, Qatar, Slovakia, Panama, and Kazakhstan.

The album additionally topped the digital album gross sales chart of China’s QQ Music, and the music video for title monitor “Ridin’” additionally topped QQ Music’s Korea music video chart.

The album has additionally completed nicely on Korean music streaming websites, with “Ridin’” turning into the primary track by a NCT unit to high Melon’s real-time charts.

Congratulations to NCT Dream!

