NCT Dream Talks About Aegyo Battles, SM Entertainment Seniors They’re Close With, And More

NCT Dream appeared on SBS Energy FM’s “Cultwo Present” on Might 5.

NCT Dream not too long ago made their first comeback in 9 months with their new album “Reload.” Haechan defined, “The album’s identify is ‘Reload.’ Not solely does it consult with the entire new issues we’ve ready because it’s our first comeback shortly, nevertheless it additionally means we’ve loaded our album with a variety of selection, so we hope individuals will adore it.”

When requested if there was something they “reloaded” by this album, Jisung mentioned, “Within the course of, we vowed to work more durable and it felt like going again to our roots once more.” The members additionally expressed gratitude to followers as they set a brand new private file for inventory pre-orders for this album.

NCT Dream is beneath SM Entertainment, which homes many idols like TVXQ, Tremendous Junior, Women’ Technology, SHINee, EXO, and Purple Velvet. Given the query of which SM senior they’re closest with, Renjun mentioned, “TVXQ’s Yunho is at all times so good to us every time we see one another.” Haechan added, “They’re all seniors we’ve regarded as much as since we have been trainees. So even when we had the prospect to turn into mates, I feel I would like to maintain them in my thoughts as idols I look as much as from a distance.” Jisung had everybody laughing when he responded to the continued questions of which seniors they have been closest to by choosing NCT 127.

The members additionally revealed that they ceaselessly have interaction in aegyo battles within the dorms. When requested what they do on their days off, Jisung mentioned, “I feel we’re a bit infantile. We do play video games, however we even have aegyo battles.” Chenle added, “There are members who’re at all times performing cute and doing aegyo. Renjun, Haechan, and Jaemin are the massive culprits.” Haechan added, “There’s a rising star who’s becoming a member of in. It’s Jisung.” The dialog led to an impromptu aegyo battle between Jaemin, Haechan, and Renjun, and Haechan emerged victorious.

As they wrapped up their look, NCT Dream mentioned, “We labored actually onerous to point out numerous sides of ourselves throughout this comeback. Please anticipate what we are going to proceed to do sooner or later.”

NCT Dream is presently busy with promotional actions for his or her new title monitor “Ridin’.” Don’t neglect to take a look at the music video for the tune!

