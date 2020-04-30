NCT Dream Talks About Their Long-Awaited Comeback, Support From Other NCT Members, And More

NCT Dream is gearing up for his or her extremely anticipated comeback!

Forward of their upcoming album launch, NCT Dream talked about making ready for his or her first comeback in 9 months. Chenle shared, “I’m trying ahead to it rather a lot as a result of it’s our first comeback in awhile, so I need to showcase our overflowing vitality quickly.”

About their title monitor “Ridin,’” Haechan described, “It’s a really energetic track, so I believe it’s a track that fits us very nicely.” On the efficiency side of the track, Chenle shared that the choreography features a using gesture that matches the track nicely and that followers can simply observe alongside to.

To a query asking when is an effective time to hearken to their title monitor, Renjun replied, “‘Ridin” is an effective track to hearken to whereas going out for a drive.” Jisung added, “I believe will probably be good to hearken to when you may’t sleep at evening. It’s a track that can make you’re feeling like we’re there with you when you’re interested by NCT Dream.”

The members additionally picked a number of B-side tracks they need to advocate from the album. Haechan selected “Love Once more” for its refreshing allure, Jeno selected “Puzzle Piece,” and Jaemin selected “7 Days” because it matches the at the moment sunny climate.

Moreover, Jeno revealed {that a} memorable second whereas making ready for the album was collaborating in writing the lyrics for “Puzzle Piece” and using within the automobiles that had been used as props whereas filming the music video. Haechan added that Mark came over them on the music video set, and Doyoung thoughtfully despatched drinks to energise them. Jisung revealed, “I’ve a reminiscence of being in awe whereas monitoring the music video filming as a result of it got here out trying so cool.”

For the track “Puzzle Piece,” which Jeno and Jaemin participated in writing lyrics for, Jaemin revealed that he gained inspiration from the followers’ assist and heat phrases, dedicating the track to the followers. Jeno additionally defined that he thought it was necessary to contemplate the general circulation and environment of the track when writing lyrics.

Sharing their resolve for his or her upcoming promotions, Jaemin mentioned, “It’s all the time the identical feeling, however I would like our track to be heard by much more individuals. We’ll present numerous NCT Dream’s optimistic vitality by this promotion.” Lastly, Renjun wrapped up, “As a lot as followers have waited for our return, we are going to showcase even higher music and impress whereas creating extra enjoyable recollections for the followers.”

NCT Dream’s “Reload” will drop on April 29 at 6 p.m. KST. Check out the thrilling MV teaser for “Ridin’” right here!

