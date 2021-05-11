NCT DREAM Tops iTunes Charts Around The World With First Full Album “Hot Sauce”

NCT DREAM is making a splash with their newest album!

On May 10 at 6 p.m. KST, the group released their first full album “Hot Sauce” along with the music video for the title track of the same name. “Hot Sauce” topped various domestic album charts including Hanteo Chart, and all songs in the album swept music streaming charts such as Genie, Bugs, and Flo.

Since its release, the album has placed No. 1 on iTunes Top Albums charts in 37 regions including the United States, Canada, Mexico, Chile, Brazil, Australia, Denmark, Finland, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Spain, Sweden, Poland, Peru, Turkey, Brunei, Ecuador, Russia, Israel, Guatemala, Japan, Hong Kong, India, Kazakhstan, Indonesia, Taiwan, Laos, Malaysia, Mongolia, the Philippines, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Thailand, Ukraine, Vietnam, and Colombia.

China’s QQ Music has also certified “Hot Sauce” as a “platinum album,” which is a title given to albums that record sales of over 1 million yuan (approximately $155,700). The album ranked No. 1 on the digital album sales charts for QQ Music, Kuwo Music, and Kugou Music, the Album Top 100 chart for Japan’s Line Music, and the realtime chart for Rakuten Music.

NCT DREAM will hold their online comeback show on May 11 at 7 p.m. KST via YouTube, Naver V LIVE, Twitter, and TikTok. In addition to their title track “Hot Sauce,” the seven-member group will show performances of songs from their new album for the first time.

