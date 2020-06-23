NCT Dream’s Jeno, Jaemin, And Renjun Talk About Team Chemistry, Dreams They Want To Obtain, And More

NCT Dream’s Renjun, Jeno, and Jaemin look charismatic of their summer time pictorial for Enviornment Homme+ journal!

Within the interview with the journal, the NCT Dream members talked about their hobbies in the summertime. Jaemin shared that he enjoys water sports activities, corresponding to using a jet ski or yacht, Jeno revealed that he likes swimming, and Renjun shared that he enjoys the sensation of occurring a drive whereas wanting on the sunny sky and seaside.

Through the interview, Jaemin touched upon his workforce’s chemistry, commenting that the members have been no totally different from household to him since they’d identified one another for seven to eight years. He defined, “Since we all know one another so nicely, we don’t combat, and we now have a relationship during which we are able to say what’s on our minds instantly.”

Jaemin additionally shared that he tries his greatest to speak as a lot as he can whereas working to convey his vivid power. He added, “After I return to the dorms, I cease speaking. I’m the sort to make use of my power exterior and recharge at house. My mattress is a transportable battery. At house, I get pleasure from listening to music alone, composing, or modifying pictures.”

In his interview, Renjun revealed that he enjoys imagining characters and tales earlier than he sleeps. He shared, “For instance, I take into consideration what sort of life kinds would exist in my world if I have been a personality within the film ‘Avatar,’ and I think about the place I might go if I may fly.”

When requested if he believed in destiny, Renjun replied that he did, utilizing the second he handed the SM Leisure audition for instance. He shared, “Such an unbelievable factor occurred to me. I utilized for the audition, however I had given up since there was no response. Nevertheless, I received a name again whereas I used to be consuming, and I screamed on the spot as a result of I used to be so excited. I purchased a ticket to the audition location the following day and took part within the world audition.”

Jeno selected TVXQ’s Yunho as somebody he desires to take after due to his nice ardour. He commented, “It will likely be tough to catch as much as him, however I actually need to be like him.” Jeno shared that earlier than he turned a star, he used to get pleasure from finding out, studying books, and doing puzzles. He shared, “I studied actually exhausting in elementary college. Desirous about it, I actually loved doing issues by myself.”

When requested how he thinks the members consider him, Jeno replied, “I feel they see me as dependable. After we talk about necessary subjects throughout the workforce, I’m naturally the one to talk. On second thought, relatively than counting on me, it looks like they’re shifting over the tough inquiries to me. Hahaha.” He additionally spoke affectionately concerning the members, sharing, “I can’t think about what it will be like with out them.” Jeno added, “We’ve got a world of our personal.”

Lastly, the members talked about their goals and targets. Jaemin shared that it’s necessary to dream huge, and he elaborated, “My dream is that there can be much more followers who love us. With a view to obtain that, we now have to advertise even more durable.” Renjun shared that his dream is to earn approval from himself and to journey the world sooner or later, and Jeno shared that his dream is to turn out to be an superb one that can be glad.

Renjun, Jeno, and Jaemin’s full interview and pictorial will be present in the July concern of Enviornment Homme+.

Supply (1) (2)