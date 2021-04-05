NCT DREAM’s Renjun Catches Tinashe’s Eye Through Fan Edit Of Comeback Teaser

American singer Tinashe took discover of a fan edit of NCT’s Renjun!

On April 3, a NCT fan took to Twitter to publish a enjoyable edited model of a current NCT DREAM Instagram video of Renjun dancing inside their “Cafe 7 Dream,” which the group first revealed by way of their comeback teaser earlier this week.

The fan added Tinashe’s “2 On” to the clip as background music, making it appear like Renjun was dancing to her hit 2014 track—and amusingly, his dance strikes matched up completely with the music.

Shortly afterwards, Tinashe thrilled followers by retweeting the publish on her official Twitter account, which led to Tinashe briefly trending on Twitter as followers flooded the platform with tweets expressing their pleasure and clamoring for a collaboration.

Would you be curious about seeing a collaboration between Renjun and Tinashe?

In the meantime, NCT DREAM is presently gearing up for his or her first seven-member comeback in almost three years. Take a look at the group’s teaser for his or her return right here!