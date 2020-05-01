NCT Dream’s “Ridin’” Hits No. 1 On Melon’s Realtime Chart, Making It 1st Song By Any NCT Unit To Do So

NCT Dream has achieved NCT’s very first No. 1 on Melon’s realtime music chart!

Within the early hours of April 30 KST—simply hours after its launch the prior night—NCT Dream’s new title observe “Ridin’” rose to No. 1 on Melon, Korea’s largest music streaming web site.

Though NCT Dream had beforehand hit No. 1 on different realtime music charts, the achievement marked their very first time topping the Melon realtime chart. Moreover, “Ridin’” has now earned the excellence of turning into the primary tune by any NCT unit to achieve No. 1 on Melon.

As of eight a.m. KST, not solely was “Ridin’” nonetheless No. 1 on the chart, however NCT Dream’s new mini album “Reload” had swept 5 out of the highest six spots, with the entire album’s B-sides lined up from No. Three to No. 6 on the chart. “7 Days” led the pack at No. 3, whereas “Love Once more,” “Quiet Down,” and “Puzzle Piece” adopted at No. 4, No. 5, and No. 6 respectively.

Hours earlier, earlier than the tune climbed to No. 1, the NCT Dream members posted a video of themselves fortunately celebrating “Ridin’” reaching No. Three on Melon’s realtime chart—their highest rating on the chart on the time.

Congratulations to NCT Dream on their spectacular achievement!

In case you haven’t already seen it, take a look at their intense new music video for “Ridin’” right here!

