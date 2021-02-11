NCT Earns Official Million Certification From Gaon; SHINee’s Jonghyun, BTS, GOT7, EXO’s Kai, TWICE, And More Go Platinum

Gaon Chart has introduced its newest batch of official certifications!

In 2018, the Korea Music Content material Business Affiliation carried out a brand new certification system for album gross sales, tune downloads, and on-line streaming. Beginning with music launched on or after January 1, 2018, Gaon Chart now certifies albums platinum as soon as they attain 250,000 gross sales, whereas albums which have offered one million copies or extra obtain a “million” certification.

On February 11, Gaon Chart introduced that NCT’s newest album “RESONANCE Pt. 2” had obtained an official million certification after promoting over one million copies. The achievement marks NCT’s second million certification from Gaon, following the million certification they obtained for “RESONANCE Pt. 1” in December.

In the meantime, SHINee’s Jonghyun’s posthumous solo album “Poet | Artist,” GOT7’s “Breath of Love : Final Piece,” EXO’s Kai’s “KAI,” ENHYPEN’s “BORDER : DAY ONE,” and IZ*ONE’s “One-reeler / Act IV” had been all formally licensed platinum after promoting over 250,000 copies every.

Kim Ho Joong additionally obtained two separate platinum certifications for his albums “The Basic Album I – My Favourite Arias” and “The Basic Album II – My Favourite Songs.”

Within the obtain class, TWICE’s “YES or YES” obtained a platinum certification after surpassing 2.5 million downloads.

Lastly, each BTS’s “Dynamite” and Naomi Scott’s “Speechless” had been licensed platinum within the streaming class after reaching 100 million streams every.

Congratulations to all the artists on their spectacular achievements!

