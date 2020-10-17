General News

NCT Kicks Off Teasers For “From Residence” With Beautiful Photo

October 17, 2020
NCT has given a primary have a look at the idea for his or her “From Residence” music video!

“From Residence” is one in all two title tracks on NCT’s newest album “RESONANCE Pt. 1,” and members Taeil, Doyoung, Kun, Haechan, Yuta, Renjun, and Chenle took half within the observe as an NCT U unit. A music video for the tune is due out on October 19 at 6 p.m. KST, and it’s described as being an ideal match for the nice and cozy R&B pop ballad.

The tune contains lyrics in a mixture of Korean, Chinese language, and Japanese about how the NCT members might be dependable family and friends members to one another as they obtain their shared dream of being a singer.

NCT launched their album “RESONANCE PT. 1” on October 12, together with the music video for the title observe “Make A Want (Birthday Track).”

Performances of “From Residence” will start on “M Countdown” on October 22 as NCT promotes the 2 title tracks collectively.

Kim Diaz

Kim recently joined the team, and she writes for the Headline column of the website. She has done major in English, and a having a diploma in Journalism.

