NCT Members Share Plans For 2021, Talk About Their Achievements, And More

NCT’s Jeno, Doyoung, Jaemin, Mark, Kun, and Sungchan sat down for a just lately launched interview with Star Information about their 2020, what’s arising in 2021, and extra!

NCT received the Daesang (Grand Prize) for Album of the 12 months with their full-member comeback “RESONANCE” on the 2020 Asia Artist Awards. When requested if this was a rare expertise for the group, Mark agreed, because it was the primary time they’ve received a Daesang. “It’s an award that each one artists dream of, so it was such an honor and we had been in fact grateful towards our followers,” stated Mark.

“Since our debut, I’ve been trying ahead to receiving an enormous award and imagined it rather a lot too, however I additionally felt like we all of a sudden obtained it,” stated Doyoung. “If we had obtained it someplace with our followers and fellow singers there, it might have been extra significant, however we inevitably obtained it with out our followers there and the awarding occurred via a pre-recording too. That’s why I believed that it might be good if we might share the grateful emotions with our followers a bit extra. It’s a disgrace that the state of affairs is the best way it’s proper now, however I attempted my greatest to specific my gratitude via social media.”

When requested in the event that they’d thought of all they’ve gone via within the years since their debut when they received the award, Jeno replied, “Fairly than having a variety of ideas about troublesome issues, once we bought the award the 23 members of NCT all went up on stage collectively to obtain it and I felt reassured and proud once I thought of how this many individuals have grown this a lot. It was nice to have the ability to expertise the enjoyment collectively as 23 members.”

On the subject of the response of followers abroad, Doyoung stated, “When there’s one thing to have a good time, our followers abroad create a hashtag and make NCT rise within the realtime tendencies. After we see that, we will really feel that there are a lot of followers who’re congratulating us on the award and supporting us.”

Relating to their success with album gross sales and on abroad charts, Doyoung shared their because of followers and Jeno stated, “To be trustworthy, I didn’t know that NCT’s ‘million vendor‘ would occur this shortly. I believed we’d want time, so it feels prefer it’s occurred quicker than I anticipated.”

Describing their 2020, Jaemin shared that he thought the NCT 127, NCT DREAM, and NCT U promotions had gone effectively. He added that essentially the most memorable half was NCT’s two promotions for “RESONANCE” with 23 members. “We had been in a position to present many alternative variations of ourselves as varied models,” he stated.

Kun shared that he felt like he grew rather a lot as an NCT member and stated, “I felt like all of the members improved their expertise whereas selling, and it was an honor to participate in an awesome mission. It was additionally actually enjoyable.” Sungchan stated, “As I debuted as an NCT member this 12 months, I discovered rather a lot from the older members and I’m attending to know them regularly as I watch them!”

Whereas speaking about their teamwork, Jeno commented about what number of of them have been coaching collectively since they had been trainees. He went on to say, “Relating to teamwork, it might be exhausting to say who’s higher or worse, however the extra we’re collectively, the larger our synergy turns into. It’s to the purpose that when there are fewer members, it feels somewhat awkward.”

Doyoung additionally commented, “It’s not straightforward to maintain exhibiting one thing recent to the general public as an idol and as an artist, however we sustain that newness due to the members with new types who maintain becoming a member of, and I feel with that freshness NCT has grow to be 1,000,000 vendor and retains constructing our profession. I feel that fixed newness is a part of the group NCT’s picture.”

Mark was additionally requested to speak about SuperM’s teamwork or their presence overseas. “Basically, NCT and SuperM each work exhausting to speak with abroad followers,” he stated. “The members come from many alternative nations so we’re all working to speak with abroad followers via completely different strategies like singing in varied languages corresponding to English. Our abroad followers get pleasure from that and it makes us proud too. We’re making an attempt to keep up that good relationship.”

On the subject of their 2021 plans, Mark stated, “The members are in several groups so it’ll be completely different, however you’ll be able to look ahead this 12 months to every unit releasing an album. I additionally suppose that there could be varied different combos too. NCT is an natural group that pursues new issues every year!”

For their particular person and group objectives for the 12 months, Mark named world peace. Jaemin shared, “I feel that it’d be nice if there have been many possibilities this 12 months for us to satisfy with followers in individual,” saying that he needs to quickly expertise performing and the response from followers once more. Doyoung shared, “After we haven’t been in a position to meet followers, receiving an awesome award and promoting a variety of albums are joyful and nice issues however to be trustworthy, there are occasions once they appear inferior to assembly followers.”

“We and our company are aiming to present us via a variety of content material on social media,” stated Doyoung. “On daily basis, new content material comes out on YouTube.”

When requested if there’s a global stage that they need to carry out on in 2021, Doyoung stated, “I used to dream of being on stage on the Grammys or Billboard award ceremony, however now I need to go to no matter stage the place followers are. Though the Grammys and Billboard are essential [of course to us], I need to have a look at followers and really feel how our followers are the individuals who’ve achieved nice outcomes for us.”

Lastly, Sungchan ended the interview by sharing phrases for followers. “In 2021 as effectively, a brand new unit will come out too along with all of NCT’s groups, so please look ahead to it and I really like you. Thanks,” he stated.

Supply (1) (2) (3)