NCT, Rain & Park Jin Younger, BLACKPINK, And More Top Gaon Weekly Charts

Gaon Chart has revealed its chart rankings for the week of January 3 to January 9!

Album Chart

NCT claimed two spots within the high 5 of this week’s bodily album chart with their newest launch “RESONANCE Pt. 2.” The album, which beforehand debuted at No. 1 on the weekly chart final month, climbed again as much as No. 1 this week, whereas the Package model of the album charted individually at No. 3.

SuperM’s first full-length album “Tremendous One” additionally reentered the chart at No. 2, whereas MCND’s new mini album “MCND AGE” debuted at No. 4. Lastly, Kim Ho Joong’s “The Traditional Album I” rounded out the highest 5 for the week.

Obtain Chart

Rain and Park Jin Younger’s duet “Change to Me” rose to No. 1 on this week’s digital obtain chart, adopted by KyoungSeo’s “Shiny Star (2020)” at No. 2. Jeong Sewoon’s new title observe “Within the Darkish” entered the chart at No. 3, ISU’s “Your Lights” at No. 4, and Jo Hyun Ah’s “Right here I Am” (from the OST of tvN’s hit drama “Mr. Queen”) at No. 5.

Total Digital Chart

The highest 5 songs on this week’s total digital chart have been precisely the identical as final week: “Present Me the Cash 9” rappers Mirani, Munchman, Khundi Panda, and MUSHVENOM’s hit collaboration “VVS” (that includes JUSTHIS and produced by GroovyRoom) remained No. 1 for the seventh consecutive week, with KyoungSeo’s “Shiny Star (2020)” at No. 2, BTS’s “Dynamite” at No. 3, Jang Beom June’s “Can’t Sleep” at No. 4, and Lil Boi’s “Tomorrow” (that includes Giriboy and BIG Naughty) at No. 5.

Streaming Chart

The highest 4 songs on this week’s streaming chart have been precisely the identical as the general digital chart: Mirani, Munchman, Khundi Panda, and MUSHVENOM’s “VVS” stayed No. 1, with KyoungSeo’s “Shiny Star (2020)” at No. 2, BTS’s “Dynamite” at No. 3, and Jang Beom June’s “Can’t Sleep” at No. 4. Lastly, BLACKPINK’s “Lovesick Ladies” rose to No. 5 for the week.

Social Chart

BLACKPINK held onto their spot at No. 1 on Gaon’s Social Chart 2.0 this week, whereas BTS and Music Ga In maintained their respective positions at No. 2 and No. 3. Im Younger Woong charted at No. 4, adopted by Kim Ho Joong at No. 5.

